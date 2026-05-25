How PMC’s ‘Tanker Management Portal’ curbs malpractices of water tanker lobby

Saurabh Sakate, Junion Engineer of PMC's Water Supply Department said the residential societies in Sus and Mhalunge, that get water from the tanker filling point in Pashan, are registered on the “Tanker Management Portal”.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
4 min readMay 25, 2026 11:56 AM IST
PMC staffers at the Pashan tanker filling station using the “Tanker Management Portal” on their cell phonesPMC staffers at the Pashan tanker filling station using the “Tanker Management Portal” on their cell phones
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In a move to curb the malpractices of the “water tanker lobby”, the “Tanker Management Portal”, an OTP based system started by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on an experimental basis, is giving good results.

Three PMC staffers Bhagvan Nivdekar, Niranjan Chandere, Rameshwar Gundgal, deployed at the PMC’s tanker filling point in the premises of Pashan Water Pumping Station are systematically using the “Tanker Management Portal” on their cell phones since April 2025, ensuring the tankers are properly supplying drinking water to about 150 residential societies in Sus and Mhalunge area.
The PMC has about 25 tanker filling stations in different parts of the city, from where drinking water is provided through several tankers, mainly to the residential locations that either do not have water pipelines or face water shortage often.

Despite GPS trackers on all these water tankers, there have been multiple complaints of their involvement in water thefts. It was observed instead of supplying drinking water from PMC’s tanker filling points to designated residential societies, the tanker lobby was illegally selling it to other places in “black” and then provided contaminated water lifted from borewells to societies. The registers at the tanker filling stations were not maintained properly.

As a solution to this problem, for the first time, the PMC officials got the “Tanker Management Portal” developed with the help of private experts, last year. The Pashan tanker filling station was chosen for the experiment.

Saurabh Sakate, Junion Engineer of PMC’s Water Supply Department said the residential societies in Sus and Mhalunge, that get water from the tanker filling point in Pashan, are registered on the “Tanker Management Portal”.

“Societies are given Login IDs and passwords for accessing the portal. After the tanker is filled, its number and name of the residential society where it is supposed to deliver the water are recorded in the portal. Subsequently the One Time Password (OTP) is generated for the societies. The society officials can check this information on the portal on their phones,” he said.

Sakate said after the tanker reaches the location, OTPs are verified and the society officials click on the “Mark as Received” option on the portal, to confirm the delivery of water. “Involvement of society citizens brings more transparency in the system..,” he said.
Rahul Salunkhe, Executive Engineer (Chaturshrungi) of Water Supply Department said the “Tanker Management Portal” is being observed and improvised. “We found it useful,” he said.

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Salunkhe was part of a recently held meeting between civic officials, police and Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi, when the PMC staffers at the Pashan tanker filling station were asked to share information about the functioning of “Tanker Management Portal.”

PMC staffer Bhagvan Nivdekar said, “Details of every tanker that gets water at our point is recorded in the portal. It includes the tanker number, tanker company, challan number, delivery number, society’s name, delivery date and time. OTPs are generated. The portal also helps us in monitoring the GPS trackers on the tankers. The portal system can identify the tankers that do not deliver water at the designated location on the same day, thus preventing water theft or other wrong practices. Besides, we properly maintain handwritten records in our registers. This has reduced the complaints from citizens by 95 percent. We are getting complete support from PMC authorities.”

His colleague Chandere said, “From April 29, 2025 till today, the portal has recorded about 17,500 tanker trips from the Pashan tanker filling point. We have also formed WhatsApp groups comprising representatives of residential societies registered in the portal. They post their queries about water supply on the WhatsApp groups and we respond to them within a few minutes.”

Dr Priti Kale, Chairman of Balaji Metro Jazz Housing Society in Mhalunge said, “Earlier, we often had complaints and arguments over irregularities of water tankers. Now, the portal for tanker management has improved the system. The way PMC is using technology for disciplining water tankers here is appreciable. This should happen across the city”

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Nandkishor Jagtap, Chief Engineer, Water Supply Department, said PMC has plans to use the “Tanker Management Portal” at all the tanker filling stations in the city.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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