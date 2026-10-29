How Diwali travels from Pune to soldiers at the border

The phone rings and Anand Saraf answers quickly. The caller is a soldier from Nathula, Siachen or a remote outpost of the Indian border.

He is calling to say that the boys have received the parcels of faral and letters from Pune, that the Diwali fare carries the flavours of their own homes.

Since 1998, the Sainik Mitra Pariwar, an organisation started by Saraf has been collecting and sending quantities of sweets and savouries, such as shankarpara, chivda and chakli and sev, to the men in uniform who are spending the festival away from their families in the unfamiliar and hostile neighbourhoods of border areas.