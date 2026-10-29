How Diwali travels from Pune to soldiers at the border

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile ... Read More
The phone rings and Anand Saraf answers quickly. The caller is a soldier from Nathula, Siachen or a remote outpost of the Indian border.
He is calling to say that the boys have received the parcels of faral and letters from Pune, that the Diwali fare carries the flavours of their own homes.
Since 1998, the Sainik Mitra Pariwar, an organisation started by Saraf has been collecting and sending quantities of sweets and savouries, such as shankarpara, chivda and chakli and sev, to the men in uniform who are spending the festival away from their families in the unfamiliar and hostile neighbourhoods of border areas.
This year, the organisation has collected 500 kg of delicacies, most of which has been sent to military posts across the country. Saraf maintains a list of more than 150 border-post addresses.
Apart from the food, there are heaps of colourful diyas and cards and drawings made by schoolchildren. Some of the pictures show the children celebrating Diwali in their homes.
“This is the time when we light diyas and celebrate with our near and loved ones. As civilians, it is important to express our gratitude to the brave soldiers because of whose sacrifices we are able to celebrate Diwali and other festivals in peace and security,” Saraf said.
In 1998, Saraf and a group of 21 from Pune and Baramati undertook an expedition to study border and battlefield conditions under the Southern Command. “The experience opened our eyes to the lives of soldiers.
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Among the things we realised was that only a small proportion of soldiers celebrate Diwali with their families, while the vast majority remain with their regiments,” said Saraf.
The Sainik Mitra Pariwar was set up to build a bond between soldiers and civilians.
The food and other gifts are prepared in schools, senior citizens’ clubs, mahila mandals, Ganesh mandals and other community organisations throughout Pune district.
“Many schools have incorporated the initiative into their mulya shikshan programmes. We give instructions that the food should be dry and of the kind that would not spoil during the travel,” said Saraf.
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Around three weeks before a festival, like Diwali, the collected food begins to arrive.
Saraf enlists a few volunteers for packing the offerings into parcels weighing around 2.5 to 3 kg. The packages are dispatched around a week before Diwali.
The Sainik Mitra Pariwar’s initiatives extend to supporting war widows, the families of missing soldiers and supporting soldiers stationed in local military establishments in Pune. Saraf lectures at schools, colleges, senior citizens centres, women’s groups and NGOs, on supporting soldiers.
“To a soldier posted on the snowy slopes of the mountains, the parcels are a small gesture that we remember them during our celebration,” he said.