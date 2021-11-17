How decentralised markets are ushering in reforms for farmers in Maharashtra

When Suresh Senkar, a farmer from Sawargaon village in Junnar taluka of Pune district, was preparing to sell his onion produce in June, instead of the Narayangaon Mandi situated several kilometres away, he decided to try out the ‘market’ operated by Vaishnavdham Paunde Farmers’ Produce Company (FPC) in his own village. Run by Dagdu Pawar, this FPC has been in operation since 2017, concentrating on government procurement of onion on behalf of National Cooperative Agricultural Marketing Federation (NAFED).

“Since May this year, open auction has been taking place every Tuesday and Saturday at the onion storage structure of this FPC. When Pawar told me about this, I decided to bring the first lot of my total of 180-tonne produce,” said Senkar, who mainly grows onion during the rabi season over 20 acres of his 50-acre holding.

There has been no looking back for Senkar who has offloaded majority of his produce at this new ‘market’ with his average earning between Rs 3,400 and 3,600/quintal. “I saved up on transport and got quite a decent price,” said Senkar.

Even as protest continues at Delhi borders and other places over Centre’s three farm laws passed last year, a new experiment in market reforms has started taking baby steps in Maharashtra. Led by MahaFPC — the consortium of FPCs in the state — this reform aims to create decentralised markets in onion-growing areas wherein FPCs use their storage structure as auction halls for traders to buy directly from local farmers.

Yogesh Thorat, managing director of MahaFPC, calls this experiment as a step towards creation of stakeholders markets through which farmers would graduate from being just stock creators to becoming marketplace facilitators.

“The basic principle behind this is simple — a mandi requires stakeholders, assured arrival of crops, infrastructure where traders and farmers can participate in auction and a mechanism to ensure farmers get their payment on time. Our FPCs tick all the boxes and it was just a matter of time before we took the decision to start such markets,” he said.

Starting 2018, MahaOnion – a joint venture between MahaFPC and NAFED – has created a value chain as part of which village-level FPCs have procured onions on behalf of NAFED under the Price Stabilization Fund (PSF), and offloaded when prices in retail markets shot up.

As a step towards scientific storage, MahaFPC has also spearheaded creation of decentralised storage structure of 1,000 tonnes each at six places in the state. With traders and farmers coming together, these structures can assure both storage as well as space for auction, Thorat said. While these markets save farmers the transport cost, for traders, they save market cess which, at 4 per cent, is less than the 7 per cent charged in Narayangaon market, Thorat said. Also, Pawar said, farmers are paid within 25 hours of the trade being conducted.

During the auction, FPCs act as commission agent, with traders calling the prices. In case farmers do not agree to the price, they have the freedom to take back their produce. “At Narayangaon market, we would have no other option but to sell at the price decided as bringing back the produce would be more costly,” said Senkar.

Since it started its auction in May, Vaishnavdham FPC has seen trade of 28,000 tonnes worth Rs 2 crore. Thorat said Kamlabhavani FPC in Karmala taluka of Solapur district has also started similar auctions. “We have plans to start five more stakeholder markets in the next few weeks,” he said.

For Pawar, though, the auction is not without its risks – unlike mandis which take bank guarantees from traders, which are revoked in case of default in payment to farmers, the FPC and its infrastructure do not have that cushion. “Our main strength is the social capital we have created after working for so many years. So, we only invite traders whom we trust. But the risk still remains,” he added.

Farmers, as a whole, have given a cautious welcome to this move. Maruti Kashid, a farmer from the nearby Chincholi village, has sold around 400 quintal of his total 480-quintal onion produce at this market. Kashid took back the remaining produce as he was not satisfied with the price offered. “Traders are the same everywhere, they intentionally bring down prices. I will try my luck in the Otur market,” he said, even as he insisted that his overall experience at the FPC was not bad. “At the end of the day, it’s a matter of economy; prices and overall costs will decide where I go,” he said.