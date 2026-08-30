How an 11-year-old Pune girl’s tenacity won over the treacherous terrain of Kilimanjaro

Written by Tejas Sane

Last month, Pune’s 11-year-old Iva Darshan Rathod achieved the remarkable feat of scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak and the world’s tallest free-standing mountain at 5,895 metres. Reaching Uhuru Peak places Iva in a group of young mountaineering prodigies. Records indicate fewer than five children under the age of 12 from the Pune region have completed this challenging climb.

At four years old, Iva began her journey on treks and hikes in the Sahyadri mountains with her family. Since then, she has completed more than 100 treks, including international trails in New Zealand, and a hike at Adam’s Peak in Sri Lanka, alongside treks in the Western Ghats and the Himalayas. To prepare for Kilimanjaro, Iva and her family completed the challenging Buran Ghati trek in Himachal Pradesh in May this year before the school year commenced.