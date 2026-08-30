How an 11-year-old Pune girl’s tenacity won over the treacherous terrain of Kilimanjaro

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Written by Tejas Sane
Last month, Pune’s 11-year-old Iva Darshan Rathod achieved the remarkable feat of scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak and the world’s tallest free-standing mountain at 5,895 metres. Reaching Uhuru Peak places Iva in a group of young mountaineering prodigies. Records indicate fewer than five children under the age of 12 from the Pune region have completed this challenging climb.
At four years old, Iva began her journey on treks and hikes in the Sahyadri mountains with her family. Since then, she has completed more than 100 treks, including international trails in New Zealand, and a hike at Adam’s Peak in Sri Lanka, alongside treks in the Western Ghats and the Himalayas. To prepare for Kilimanjaro, Iva and her family completed the challenging Buran Ghati trek in Himachal Pradesh in May this year before the school year commenced.
Her mother, Urmi Rathod, said Iva trained “back home in Pune by climbing our apartment building stairs multiple times a day wearing her trekking boots and a loaded backpack.”
Her father, Darshan Rathod, accompanied her on the expedition. Veteran mountaineer Chetan Ketkar led the team and brought along his own 11-year-old son, Arjun Ketkar. Arjun matched Iva, step for step, all the way to the summit.
Her mother Urmi traveled to Zanzibar, Tanzania, to wait for their return during their one-and-a-half-day descent. Mount Kilimanjaro is notorious for acute mountain sickness. This condition can affect climbers regardless of their physical fitness. “I was constantly worried about this unpredictable factor,” Urmi said.
The wait finally ended on July 27 when the team reached Stella Point near the summit. Urmi received a phone call confirming their safety and success. She credits Iva’s mental resilience. “We have always treated Iva as a mature individual capable of making her own choices,” she explained. “We want to guide her instead of dictating.”
“I was a crying mess when I heard her voice,” Urmi recalled. “She is the strongest person I know. She is extremely focused, encouraging, and dedicated. Her mental strength really showed during this climb.”
Despite the intense physical toll, Iva remained encouraging and focused on the mountain. To celebrate her achievement upon returning to the base, her father kept the promise of letting her have any food she wanted for a month. She kickstarted that by having her favourite vada pav at an Indian restaurant in Tanzania.
(Tejas Sane is an intern with The Indian Express)