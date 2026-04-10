How a Pune theatre show brings back the history and magic of the 96-year-old Deccan Queen

On June 1, 1930, India’s first deluxe train set off on a journey to connect two landmark destinations of Maharashtra, Pune and Mumbai. The train was called the Deccan Queen, after Pune’s title as the Queen of the Deccan. Since then, though the train has covered millions of miles and carried as many passengers, its charm has not dimmed. Travelling by the Deccan Queen still comes with a flutter of romance.

Yet, how many people know that the train originally had two rakes of seven coaches each, of which one was painted silver with scarlet mouldings and the other shone royal blue with gold lines. “The under frames of the coaches of the original rakes were built in England while the coach bodies were built in the Matunga Workshop of the GIP Railway,” says an official statement from the Indian Railways.

Now, an infotainment performance piece in Pune is attempting to spread awareness and ignite interest about the iconic train. Sahib, Sindh, Sultan, the performance that is made up of stories, poetry, and music, is named after the first three engines that took the Deccan Queen from Bori Bundar to Thane.

The play is produced by the Theatre India Company, founded and owned by Kshitij Kulkarni and Vaidehi Sancheti. To be performed at Kalachhaya Cultural Centre on Saturday (April 11), it is performed by Prerna Kakatdar, Rohini Panchawatikar, Kalyan Sundereswaran, Kshitij Kulkarni, Sonali Rasal, Saachi Sancheti, and Vaidehi Sancheti.

“I’ve been fascinated with trains forever. It has been my preferred mode of travelling. The Deccan Queen itself is a big deal for me. The first time that I was on the train, I was fascinated to see that it has its own pantry. It has its own dining car. I belonged to a different era. The more I travelled by the Deccan Queen, the more I became interested,” says Vaidehi Sancheti.

In the performances, the characters are traveling by the Deccan Queen, and this becomes a vessel to tell the story about trains, especially how they are a unifier in our country and represent the nation in various ways. It showcases how many permutations and combinations go into taking people from one place safely to another. The show opens with an ode to the majesty of the Indian Railways. For instance, there are 1,200 seen and unseen people who make each Deccan Queen trip happen.

“Trains are an inextricable part of my memory. They have punctuated my life like a motif punctuates a novel. But beyond nostalgia, the immensity, the sheer scale of it all has always baffled me. Just the thought of how the behemoth works and affects the lives of millions of Indians is fascinating. I have never seen a better example of sheer clinical method taming madness,” says Sundereswaran, the writer and the in-house train geek.

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He adds that the performance gave him “a means to introspect and dramatically express the awe I feel for our Railways in such a way that it inspires others to take notice of things they may have not known, ignored or taken for granted about it”. “It also seeks to articulate how the Railways and the people can serve each other’s causes better. The show is an awareness campaign in the guise of entertainment,” says Sundereswaran.

Among the protagonists is a nerd; an arts and literature buff who is travelling to Mumbai for the Kala Ghoda festival; an office goer who takes the train regularly; and a traveller who absolutely hates trains. Together, they promise to take audiences on a journey of the story of one of the iconic trains in the country.