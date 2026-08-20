How a man lost Rs 3.96 lakh buying desert rose seeds online

A man lost Rs 3.96 lakh in an alleged online scam while attempting to buy desert rose seeds through the internet. (Image generated using AI)

A 79 year old man from Kondhwa area of Pune city lost Rs 3.96 lakh to cyber fraudsters after buying desert rose seeds online.

The victim lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Kondhwa police station on Wednesday.

As per the FIR, the victim is having four bank accounts in two different banks. He received a parcel of desert rose seeds, which he had purchased through an online portal, on July 25, 2026.

When he opened the parcel, he found only six pieces of desert rose seeds, while the remaining packets only carried mud. So he called on a mobile phone number mentioned on the parcel.