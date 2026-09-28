How a Ganesh Mandal using harmful laser lights got away with Rs 1,000 fine

Over the last few years, people have been raising their voice against Ganesh mandals causing sound pollution by playing loud music and using high intensity laser beam lights harmful to the eyes. Several citizens have even complained about vision problems due to these laser beams. Police subsequently banned high powered laser beam lights during the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion procession).

Despite the ban, on September 4, 2025, a team from Sangvi police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police had found harmful laser beam lights being used during Bhairavnath Mitra Mandal’s Ganesh immersion procession in Pimple Gurav. The mandal’s president was told to stop, but the laser lights continued during the immersion procession from 8.30 pm to 11.45 pm on September 4, 2025, police said.

Police also said that mandal president Gopi Lokhande had been informed that laser beam lights were banned under provisions of Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) section 163.

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The following day a first information report (FIR) was lodged against 34-year-old Lokhande at Sangvi police station. Police also filed a chargesheet in court against him. During the trial, the accused pleaded guilty before the court, and that apparently changed everything.

On November 19, 2025, a court of judicial magistrate (first class) S N Gavali in Pimpri held Lokhande, president of Bhairavnath Mitra Mandal, guilty under BNSS section 275 (conviction on plea of guilty) and BNS 223, but awarded him a minor punishment of just two days imprisonment or a fine of Rs 1,000. In its order, the court stated that a lenient view was taken against the accused as he “voluntarily pleaded guilty to the charge” and submitted that “he was repenting” for “his act”. Police said the accused completed his punishment by paying the Rs 1,000 fine in court.

Senior officials of the Pimpri Chinchwad police Commissionerate had stated this was the first case in their jurisdiction, in which the court punished a Ganesh Mandal president for illegal use of high intensity beam lights.

In October 2023, 23-year-old Aniket Shigvan, who claimed to have lost about 70 percent vision, due to exposure to high-frequency laser lights during a Ganesh Mandal procession, held a press conference with Dr Anil Dudhabhate, an ophthalmologist and retina specialist based in Pune. Aniket had sought a ban on the laser beams. Dr Dudhabhate said anyone who looks directly at a laser of 5 MW for even ten seconds can suffer retinal hemorrhage. The doctor had cited Aniket’s example after high intensity laser light rays went through his eyes dancing a Ganesh mandal procession.

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Every now and then, police issue orders prohibiting the use of high intensity light beams within a 15-kilometer radius of the air field of Pune International Airport in Lohegaon, as they are likely to cause accidents during landing and take-off of flights.