How 6.30 am tutorials by ‘market guru’ cost IT professional Rs 4.43 crore in trading fraud

For each transaction the complainant was given an account number which were all mule accounts. (Image generated using AI)

A DAILY 6.30 am share trading tutorial from a “market guru”; regular updates on “high return” stocks – these were among the deceptive features of a fraudulent WhatsApp group and share trading application through which a 46-year-old IT professional was cheated to the tune of Rs 4.43 crore in a span of two weeks.

An FIR in the case was registered at Cyber crime police station of Pimpri Chinchwad police by the 46-year-old man, a resident of Pimple Saudagar.

A few weeks ago, the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group after clicking a social media post. According to police, the group appeared to function like a routine stock market advisory forum and had the name of a London-headquartered international banking major to gain trust of the victims.