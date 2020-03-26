Pune: Housing societies begin fumigation, ‘needless waste of chemical’, says PMC

PMC sources said that they have received complaints of disinfection drives being carried out on deserted streets. (File) PMC sources said that they have received complaints of disinfection drives being carried out on deserted streets. (File)

Housing societies in Pune have started spraying chemical on their buildings though civic authorities say there is no need to fumigate a place where coronavirus infection has not been found.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been getting demands from across the city to disinfect buildings. “There is no need to disinfect buildings where no infection has been reported. We are only sanitising buildings where an infected patient has been found,” said Vaishali Jadhav, assistant medical officer of PMC.

She said if the chemical used for disinfecting is used injudiciously, it will cause a shortage later when there is an actual need for it.

Sandeep Rairikar, a resident of Sun Planet Society in the city, said, “Our society has six buildings with 170 occupants. All the buildings have been sanitised with sodium hypochlorite, which protects from 11 viruses. I studied on the internet what chemical is used by China and internationally recommended for fumigation. Accordingly, we ordered sodium hypochlorite, diluted it with water and sprayed it on all surfaces and walls.”

In some housing societies, residents were seen washing the floors, stairs and common areas.

Corporators, too, have been demanding that the PMC disinfect the localities in their respective electoral wards.

“The deserted city roads and footpaths are being disinfected to meet the demands of corporators, which is a waste of chemical as well as time and energy of civic staff,” said a civic personnel involved in sanitising.

PMC sources said they have also received complaints from alert residents reporting disinfection drives being carried out on deserted streets.

