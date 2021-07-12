Housing complex for Pune cops inaugurated by Maharashtra police chief

This is the first-of-its-kind 22-storey residential project for police personnel constructed on the campus of Shivajinagar police headquarters with the help of Persistent Foundation.

Maharashtra State Police Chief Sanjay Pandey Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed multi-storey housing complex for the police in Pune. This is the first-of-its-kind 22-storey residential project for police personnel constructed on the campus of Shivajinagar police headquarters with the help of Persistent Foundation.

The two buildings Rajgad and Shivenri — named after forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj — were inaugurated by Pandey at a ceremony held on Sunday.

The function was held in presence of Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of Persistent Systems, Sonali Deshpande of Persistent Foundation, representatives from various stakeholders in the project, and the top brass from Maharashtra police.

The two buildings have 84 flats each. Two police families were handed over keys to their apartments during the ceremony on Sunday and the allocation of these houses will begin soon.

The project was launched in 2018 when Dr. K Venkatesham, who is now Director General of Police (Special Operations), was Pune Police Commissioner. The buildings have been constructed in place of some old residential buildings for Pune police personnel. Pandey also inaugurated the renovated multipurpose assembly hall and gymnasium for the police personnel.

Among the senior police officials present were Dr. K Venkatesham, Pune police Chief Amitabh Gupta, Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve, Additional Commissioner Jalindar Supekar, and Deputy Commissioners of Police Swapna Gore, Mitesh Ghatte, Rahul Shrirame and others.