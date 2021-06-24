House break-in thefts in Pune: 5 held, gold ornaments worth Rs 47.5 lakh recovered

The police have confirmed the involvement of the accused in six cases (Representational Image)

THE CRIME branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police has arrested five persons involved in several house break-in thefts and recovered 95 tolas of stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 47.5 lakh from them.

The police identified the accused as Lingya alias Ajit Pawar, Appa Ram Bhosale, his wife Sarika Chougule alias Payal Appa Bhosale – residents of Osmanabad, and Akshay Shinde and Ajay alias Rahul Pawar of Solapur. The accused used to hide in the jungles of Solapur, Aurangabad and Osmanabad.

During a press conference on Thursday, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said on a tip-off, a crime branch team in disguise had laid a trap and nabbed Lingya at Valunj in Auranagabad and recovered 33 tolas of gold ornaments from him. Lingya, arrested in a theft case lodged at the Talegaon MIDC police station, was wanted in many cases of house break-in thefts.

Based on information revealed from interrogating Lingya, the police launched a search for his four accomplices.

The police came to know that the four accused were hiding in the jungles of Solapur and Osmanabad districts. Accordingly, four teams were dispatched to nab them. Cops in disguise conducted a four-day search operation and arrested the accused.

So far, the police have confirmed the involvement of the accused in six cases.