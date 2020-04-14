Hotels, restaurants in Pune incur Rs 28 crore loss a day

Hotels and restaurants were the first to shut down during the lockdown as norms of social distancing are the hardest to follow there. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) Hotels and restaurants were the first to shut down during the lockdown as norms of social distancing are the hardest to follow there. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The ongoing lockdown and migration of critical human resources have entailed a loss of Rs 28 crore per day to the hotel and restaurants in Pune. Ganesh Shetty, president of Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association (PRAHA) told The Indian Express that it would be well past June before the industry limps back to normalcy.

Hotels and restaurants were the first to shut down during the lockdown as norms of social distancing are the hardest to follow there. Pune has around 8,000 operational restaurants with a daily turn over of around Rs 35,000 each. These restaurants employ around 1 lakh people in various categories, almost all of whom have left for their homes in West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

While restaurants were first to close down, home deliveries were allowed with conditions. However, Shetty said more than 95 per cent of the establishments of Pune have opted out of it for operational reason. “Our staff left as soon as the first cases were reported in Pune. They started getting calls from their parents asking them to come back home. Their fear was not unfounded and we could not detain them,” he said. As crucial manpower left, the establishments had no option but to wind up their operations temporarily.

Shetty said availability of raw material, especially chicken and eggs, was also a problem. “Doorstep delivery of chicken is not available… raw vegetables, grains are also not available,” Shetty said, adding, “We don’t have the manpower to deliver.”

Shetty said less than 5 per cent restaurants in Pune have opted for home delivery. He added that even food delivery apps were finding it difficult to operate under these circumstances. Shetty said in his opinion it would take till post-June for restaurants to be fully functional.

Liquor shops, bars closed till April 30

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday extended the closure of liquor shops, bars, clubs and permit rooms until April 30. The decision came after the earlier order issued on March 31 ended on Tuesday. Those found violating the order will face legal action under the Maharashtra Anti-Alcohol Act, 1949, the order stated.

Some state governments, including Assam and Meghalaya, have opened the liquor shops, citing losses in revenue.

