Hotels, houses built in prohibited zones around Shivneri, Naneghat caves; ASI files eight criminal cases

Junnar taluka is home to several historical sites from various eras. Of these, three sites, Naneghat rock-cut caves, Shivneri fort, and Lenyadri caves are under ASI’s purview.

Over the past year, at least eight cases of illegal construction, including hotels, eateries, and houses, have been reported within protected areas around the sensitive archaeological sites of the Naneghat rock-cut caves and Shivneri Fort in Pune’s Junnar taluka.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have filed criminal cases in these instances, and the demolition of the unauthorised structures has been initiated.

Kiran Awachar, in charge of Junnar Police Station, said, “Based on the complaints filed by ASI officials, multiple FIRs have been registered with us over the past year. Investigation into these cases is underway.”

