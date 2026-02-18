Hotels, houses built in prohibited zones around Shivneri, Naneghat caves; ASI files eight criminal cases

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Over the past year, at least eight cases of illegal construction, including hotels, eateries, and houses, have been reported within protected areas around the sensitive archaeological sites of the Naneghat rock-cut caves and Shivneri Fort in Pune’s Junnar taluka.
Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have filed criminal cases in these instances, and the demolition of the unauthorised structures has been initiated.
Kiran Awachar, in charge of Junnar Police Station, said, “Based on the complaints filed by ASI officials, multiple FIRs have been registered with us over the past year. Investigation into these cases is underway.”
Junnar taluka is home to several historical sites from various eras. Of these, three sites, Naneghat rock-cut caves, Shivneri fort, and Lenyadri caves are under ASI’s purview.
ASI officials said that each of these sites has a designated protected zone where construction activity is strictly prohibited under any circumstances. A 100-metre radius from the protected zone is classified as a prohibited area, where no new construction is permitted under any circumstances.
Only structures that existed prior to 1992 may undertake repairs, and that too with prior approval from the competent authority of the ASI. Beyond the 100-metre prohibited zone lies a further 200-metre regulated area. Construction within this zone is allowed only with due permission, and proposals must be submitted to the National Monuments Authority. Any building activity can proceed only after the Authority grants formal approval.
What ASI says
A review of the cases registered with the Junnar Police Station shows that three concern illegal construction near the Naneghat caves, and five others concern illegal construction in the prohibited area of Shivneri Fort. All of these cases have been filed under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.
“All of these constructions have been either done in prohibited areas or in regulated areas without authorisation. Two of them are houses built in the form of tin sheds, some others are constructions done for illegal eateries, and two are connected to illegal construction of hotels. These constructions not only hamper the view of these protected sites but also pose serious risks to the structures. These monuments are located on hills, and construction on slopes can cause landslides and major structural damage,” an ASI officer said.
“Unauthorised construction activity is detrimental to archaeological strata in and around the monuments, leading to irreversible damage. Once the integrity of such sites is compromised, restoration becomes impossible. We are committed to taking strict action against violations to ensure that these nationally protected monuments are preserved for future generations,” the officer said.
“We initially issue notices to those undertaking these constructions, and then file criminal cases against them for prosecution. The district collector is authorised to undertake demolition following communication from the ASI headquarters,” the officer added.
The Naneghat caves, dating back to the 1st century BCE, are known for their early Brahmi inscriptions that provide valuable insights into the Satavahana dynasty and ancient trade routes. Archaeologically, they are crucial for understanding the region’s role as a corridor between the Deccan plateau and the western coast.
Shivneri Fort is of archaeological importance for its ancient fortifications, water management systems, and structural remains that reflect successive phases of occupation from the early historic to the medieval periods. Excavations and structural studies offer insights into Deccan military architecture and settlement patterns. It is also historically significant as the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire.
The Lenyadri caves, on the other hand, are part of the Buddhist rock-cut cave complex and are notable for chaityas and viharas carved into a hillside.
