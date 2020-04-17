Hotel ‘selling’ liquor during lockdown raided

Police searched the premises and seized liquor of about 29 brands from the spot. (Representational Image) Police searched the premises and seized liquor of about 29 brands from the spot. (Representational Image)

The Crime Branch of the Pune city police raided a hotel in Koregaon Park area for allegedly selling liquor despite a ban during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Police seized foreign and country liquor and other items worth Rs. 8.84 lakh.

A press release issued on Friday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh stated that acting on a tip-off to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale, a team laid a trap and sent a dummy customer to buy liquor at Satrang Resto & Bar in Koregaon Park.

After confirming that the hotel was selling liquor, police along with Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Patil of the state excise department raided the premises and arrested one person, identified as Kalimuddin Shaikh.

Police searched the premises and seized liquor of about 29 brands from the spot. “The raid was conducted following a complaint of liquor being sold at the hotel at hiked prices in a clandestine manner,” said Singh.

A case was registered under sections 188, 269, 270 and 273 of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Epidemic Act, Maharashtra Prohibition Act and National Disaster Management Act.

