Hot winds from heatwave-hit regions get Pune sizzling in March

PUNE EXPERIENCED one of its longest spells of hot and dry weather earlier this month.

March is the month of seasonal transition between winter and summer, prompting the maximum temperatures to gradually rise, but this year, the mercury soared and hovered around the 40 degree mark for five consecutive days between March 16 and March 19. On all these days, the maximum temperatures was around 3 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Let alone the day temperature, even the extended heat spell is uncommon for Pune for March. Earlier, in March 2017 and 2019, Pune’s maximum temperatures breached 40 degrees mark whereas the all-time record of 42.8 degrees Celsius was reported in March 1892. Normally, the core heating zone develops between Odisha and Gujarat in March while maximum temperatures show a rising trend in Pune.

Experts said such a prolonged spell of hot days over Pune and neighbourhood areas has predominantly been due to the warm winds coming from hotter west and northwest India regions, where heatwave conditions prevailed last week. Mumbai and north Konkan areas too experienced high temperatures and heatwave-like conditions recently.

“Winds from already hot areas like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh along with a few southern states brought hot air over parts of Maharashtra. Besides, the humidity levels dropped and remained between 12 and 15% for most part of the day. In the afternoon, it fell below 10 %, triggering hot and dry conditions over Pune,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather Forecasting Division at IMD, Pune.