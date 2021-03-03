Hot day ahead, air quality over Pune falls to ‘moderate’

A warm day will mainly be aided by clear sky conditions experienced over the city. (File)

Pune city is expected to experience a hot Wednesday, with the maximum temperatures expected to hover close to 37 degree Celsius. With 69 per cent humidity, the afternoon hours in the city could get sweltry.

A warm day will mainly be aided by clear sky conditions experienced over the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said both day and night temperatures over Pune shall remain 2 degrees above normal during the remaining days of this week.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 36 degrees whereas the minimum temperature shall swing between 16 – 18 degree Celsius.

The city’s air quality fell to the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 115. The SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggests the AQI to rise to 139 on Thursday.