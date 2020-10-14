Hospitals in Pune see steady decline in new Covid cases

Across various hospitals, doctors said the number of new admissions of Covid-19 patients has reduced. (Representational)

Hospitals in Pune have started reporting fewer cases of new Covid-19 infections. An analysis till October 11, conducted by the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department, shows a definite easing of burden on health facilities.

As on Monday, of the total 15,417 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients by PMC in government and private hospitals as well as Covid care centres, only 6,651 were occupied while 8,766 were vacant.

The 1,902 vacant beds in dedicated Covid hospitals included 193 normal beds without oxygen, 1,440 beds with oxygen, 174 ICU beds without ventilators and 95 ICU beds with ventilators. The maximum beds were vacant at Covid care centres set up across the city. Of the 7,911 beds, only 1,047 were occupied while 6,864 were vacant, with the PMC keeping many centres closed temporarily.

Despite a slight increase in mortality rate due to the viral infection, the rate of recovery of Covid-19 patients in PMC areas is all set to cross the 90 per cent mark. The city still has 12,898 active cases, while 6,055 are in home isolation. There are 858 critical patients in ICUs across hospitals. In Pune city, a total of 3,830 deaths have been registered.

Across various hospitals, doctors said the number of new admissions of Covid-19 patients has reduced.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said there was a definite downward trend in the number of Covid-19 infections. “Earlier, we had four to five critical patients waiting in our hospital to get a bed in the ICU. This is no longer the case. Like all epidemics, this one too has followed the standard bell curve and now we are seeing a reduction in the peak number of cases,” said Dr Kelkar.

“Earlier, nearly 50 new patients were being admitted daily. Now the load has dropped to 15 to 20 new admissions,” said Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director of Bharati Hospital.

Dr Sanjay Pathare, medical director at Ruby Hall Clinic, said there has been a 30 per cent drop in new Covid-19 patients, but critical care patients continue to be admitted. “We get requests for treating critical cases and also, the non-Covid emergencies are being looked at in a bigger way,” said Dr Pathare.

According to Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director of Sahyadri Hospitals, there has been a drop in the number of patients in Covid wards, and there is now a need for local residents to remain vigilant about maintaining physical distance and ensuring that they wear masks as preventive measures.

Meanwhile, from September 15 to October 10, a total of 32.05 lakh residents have been screened as part of the state government’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign. A total of 1.78 lakh residents with co-morbid conditions were identified. According to PMC health data, 1,348 residents have been found positive with Covid-19 after the home screening visits.

Also, a ward-wise analysis shows that Hadapsar ward had reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases (15,146) followed by Dhankawadi ward (14,680) and Sinhagad Road ward (11,824).

