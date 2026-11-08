At hospitals, doctors keep spirits high for patients during festive season

Diwali is not just one day in a year. Every time a patient recovers, it feels like Diwali, say doctors seeing to patients during the festive season. As they continue to manage their clinical responsibilities, efforts are made to make the hospital environment a little more cheerful. Wards are decorated with lights, corridors illuminated with diyas and Diwali faral is distributed to relatives of in-house patients.

Dr Vijay Ramanan, senior haematologist and director of Bone Marrow Transplant and Cell Therapy services at Ruby Hall Clinic says when the family gets reassuring news and the patient moves a step closer to going home, it feels like Diwali.

The festive spirit of Diwali is celebrated across several hospitals with each department organising get-togethers and luncheons for resident doctors and consultants.

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However, when it comes to in-house patients, there are two distinct categories . “The first comprises patients who have no choice but to spend Diwali in the hospital due to their medical condition. Their mood and ability to participate in festivities largely depend on their health and recovery. While the hospital may offer small festive touches, such as sweets that are permitted as part of their dietary requirements, it does not actively impose the festive spirit on patients or their relatives. Their privacy, comfort and emotional well-being are respected. After all, given a choice, no one would want to spend a festival in a hospital,” Dr Vijay Natarajan, cardiac surgeon at Poona Hospital and Research Centre adds.

However the second category comprises patients who choose to undergo elective procedures during the festive period. “For them, the holiday can be a convenient time to schedule planned surgeries, as family members who are off work can be available to provide care and support,” Dr H K Sale, executive director at Noble Hospital says. These procedures include joint replacements, hernia repairs, gallbladder removal and surgeries for fissure-related conditions. Many of these procedures do not require a prolonged hospital stay, with patients often being discharged within two to three days.

At Healing Hands Clinic, founder Dr Ashwin Porwal recalls how a 60-year-old patient was admitted with severe bleeding while passing stool. His haemoglobin had dropped from 14 to 9, and he needed emergency surgery. “His son was understandably concerned. With the patient expected to be discharged ahead of Diwali we asked our clinical, nursing and insurance teams to work together through the night, ensuring that every necessary step was completed and the discharge process was as smooth as possible. For us, getting him safely home in time for Diwali would be a celebration in itself,” Dr Porwal says.

Another patient, Mohan, 55, (name changed) however had undergone laparoscopic surgery for abdominal pain. However, an increase in bilirubin levels and early signs of sepsis meant a longer ICU stay and continued treatment in the hospital over Diwali. “We include relatives of these patients in the festivities, distribute Diwali faral and invite them to participate in the puja celebrations so that they too can experience the togetherness associated with the festival,” Dr Porwal adds.

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Writer Kalyani Lad is an intern at The Indian Express