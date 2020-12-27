Hospital to train 1 lakh volunteers in life-saving techniques  

The Lokmanya Hospital For Special Surgery at Pune’s Senapati Bapat Road, inaugurated a first responder and road safety training programme on Friday, with an aim to train one lakh first responders who would be instrumental in saving lives in emergencies.

Among those present at the inauguration were MLAs Siddharth Shirole and Sanjay Sasane, Deputy RTO Dr Mahesh Kumar Doiphode, PMC Assistant Commissioner Dr Sukumar Sardeshmukh, Pune Shramik Patrakar Sangh president Prasad Kulkarni, Rickshaw panchayhat president Baba Kamble, CIRT Director Prasad Kakde and corporator Aditya Malve.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Narendra Vaidya, MD, Lokmanya Hospital said, “The objectives of this programme are to create a forum of stakeholders in the society, so as to prepare a trained force to save lives in an emergency, sensitise the society on safety awareness and emergency preparedness and gather heads of various NGO’s to increase our reach and expand our mission.

Dr Vaidya shed light on the emergency medical services which he started around 20 years ago and expressed the need to have proper coordination and comprehensiveness in the trauma-handling system. “This process starts from prevention and goes right up to rehabilitation. Providing help during the golden hour is of prime importance. Sensitivity and timely medical assistance is not only important for trauma cases, but also for other medical emergencies like heart attack, stroke, seizure. Lokmanya plans to train 1 lakh volunteers, who will carry forward the mission of life saving,” he said.

MLA Shirole stressed on the need to continuously carry out such training. “Safety volunteers created by this mission would be the real angels of health, who would come forward to perform this sacred task and make efforts to save members of the public,” he said.

Sasane spoke about road safety measures and challenges in maintaining traffic discipline. He spoke of the necessity of safety precautions and urged the public to abide by them.

Dr. Shrikrishna Joshi welcomed the dignitaries and Capt. Hemant Kulkarni gave the vote of thanks.

