scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Hospital staffer held for killing wife; wanted to marry someone else, say Pune police

Accoding to the complaint, Priyanka had died of suicide following "harassment" by her husband; and police had booked Savant under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (harassment of the woman...) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

pune crime news, pune murder news, Pune police, pune man held for killing wife, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsSavant, however, developed an extra marital affair with a nurse at the hospital later and decided to get married to her. So, he started injecting harmful medicines into Priyanka's body and killed her. He later brought her body to the hospital he worked at, claiming that she had died of suicide and also left a suicide note. Police launched a probe, and on finding out the truth arrested Savant.

An investigation by the Pune Rural Police into a woman’s alleged suicide case has revealed that “she was murdered by her husband who injected harmful medicines into her body”, said police. The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Kshetre (22) and the accused, who worked in a private hospital, Swapnil Bibishan Savant (23).

Based on a complaint filed by Priyanka’s family, an FIR was registered against Savant at the Paud police station (Pune rural) on November 14. Accoding to the complaint, Priyanka had died of suicide following “harassment” by her husband; and police had booked Savant under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (harassment of the woman…) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

More from Pune

Savant — native of Beed in Maharashtra — resided in Mulshi and worked in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. Savant and Priyanka fell in love, and had married a few months ago this year; and they lived at a rented house in Mulshi, police said. Savant, however, developed an extra marital affair with a nurse at the hospital later and decided to get married to her. So, he started injecting harmful medicines into Priyanka’s body and killed her. He later brought her body to the hospital he worked at, claiming that she had died of suicide and also left a suicide note. Police launched a probe, and on finding out the truth arrested Savant.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory tradePremium
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory trade
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 03:51:17 am
Next Story

Frame rules for fixing electricity tariff in 3 months: Supreme Court to state panels

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X