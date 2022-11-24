Hospital staffer held for killing wife; wanted to marry someone else, say Pune police

An investigation by the Pune Rural Police into a woman’s alleged suicide case has revealed that “she was murdered by her husband who injected harmful medicines into her body”, said police. The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Kshetre (22) and the accused, who worked in a private hospital, Swapnil Bibishan Savant (23).

Based on a complaint filed by Priyanka’s family, an FIR was registered against Savant at the Paud police station (Pune rural) on November 14. Accoding to the complaint, Priyanka had died of suicide following “harassment” by her husband; and police had booked Savant under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (harassment of the woman…) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Savant — native of Beed in Maharashtra — resided in Mulshi and worked in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. Savant and Priyanka fell in love, and had married a few months ago this year; and they lived at a rented house in Mulshi, police said. Savant, however, developed an extra marital affair with a nurse at the hospital later and decided to get married to her. So, he started injecting harmful medicines into Priyanka’s body and killed her. He later brought her body to the hospital he worked at, claiming that she had died of suicide and also left a suicide note. Police launched a probe, and on finding out the truth arrested Savant.