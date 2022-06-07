scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Hospital conservancy staffer booked on charges of voyeurism and stalking

Police officials said that they immediately launched a search for the suspect. He could not be found at his home and is now said to be on the run.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 7, 2022 5:01:57 am
Police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections 354c (voyeurism) and 354d (stalking) against the suspect.

PUNE Police have booked a conservancy staffer at a prominent hospital in Pune on charges of voyeurism and stalking after he was allegedly caught peeping when the female relative of a patient was taking a bath.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered by the woman.

Police have launched a search for a 25-year-old conservancy staffer, who is reportedly on the run. A police official said the woman had come to stay with her family member who was undergoing treatment at the hospital. On the morning of June 4, when she was taking a bath, the suspect peeped in. By the time the woman approached the hospital authorities and police, the conservancy staffer had fled.

