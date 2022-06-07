Hospital conservancy staffer booked on charges of voyeurism and stalking

PUNE Police have booked a conservancy staffer at a prominent hospital in Pune on charges of voyeurism and stalking after he was allegedly caught peeping when the female relative of a patient was taking a bath.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered by the woman.

Police have launched a search for a 25-year-old conservancy staffer, who is reportedly on the run. A police official said the woman had come to stay with her family member who was undergoing treatment at the hospital. On the morning of June 4, when she was taking a bath, the suspect peeped in. By the time the woman approached the hospital authorities and police, the conservancy staffer had fled.

Police officials said that they immediately launched a search for the suspect. He could not be found at his home and is now said to be on the run.

Police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections 354c (voyeurism) and 354d (stalking) against the suspect.