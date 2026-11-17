Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experi... Read More
For Reliant Robin, the National Defence Academy’s (NDA) upcoming Passing Out Parade (POP) on November 29 will mark the end of an association that has spanned 12 passing out parades. The adjutant’s charger, the horse that has been an integral part of the academy’s ceremonial traditions, will participate in the parade for the last time before retiring from active duty.
Born in 2009, Reliant Robin was allotted to the NDA by the Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) in 2020. Since then, the stallion has become a familiar presence on the parade ground, accompanying the Adjutant during one of India’s most significant ceremonial occasions.
The adjutant’s charger is an important part of the military tradition and pageantry of the Passing Out Parade. As the adjutant leads and coordinates the parade on horseback, the charger adds to the ceremonial grandeur while symbolising the enduring traditions of cavalry and horsemanship in the armed forces. The horse’s disciplined movement alongside the parade also reflects the precision, training and coordination expected of cadets on the parade ground.
The NDA, in a post on X, said that Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), commended Reliant Robin during his visit to the academy. “In keeping with the Academy’s customs and traditions, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, CISC, during his visit to NDA, commended Reliant Robin, the Adjutant’s Charger, who has been an integral part of 12 Passing Out Parades,” the academy said.”The stallion’s remarkable service would culminate with his participation in the forthcoming POP, which would be reviewed by the Honourable Defence Minister on November 29,” the post added.
The Remount Veterinary Corps of the Indian Army is responsible for the provision and care of animals used by the armed forces. Reliant Robin’s journey from being allotted to the NDA in 2020 to becoming a regular presence at its passing out parades has made him part of the academy’s ceremonial history. As the cadets prepare for the November 29 parade, Reliant Robin too will have a final date with the familiar parade ground, bringing to a close his service as the academy’s Adjutant’s Charger.
Rajnath Singh to review passing out parade
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the reviewing officer at the National Defence Academy’s (NDA) passing out parade of the 151st course, scheduled to be held at the Khetrapal Parade Ground of the academy on November 29. The convocation ceremony of the 151st course cadets will be held on November 28 at Habibullah Hall of the NDA, with Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the chief guest. The two ceremonies will mark the culmination of the training of the cadets of the 151st course.