For Reliant Robin, the National Defence Academy’s (NDA) upcoming Passing Out Parade (POP) on November 29 will mark the end of an association that has spanned 12 passing out parades. The adjutant’s charger, the horse that has been an integral part of the academy’s ceremonial traditions, will participate in the parade for the last time before retiring from active duty.

Born in 2009, Reliant Robin was allotted to the NDA by the Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) in 2020. Since then, the stallion has become a familiar presence on the parade ground, accompanying the Adjutant during one of India’s most significant ceremonial occasions.

The adjutant’s charger is an important part of the military tradition and pageantry of the Passing Out Parade. As the adjutant leads and coordinates the parade on horseback, the charger adds to the ceremonial grandeur while symbolising the enduring traditions of cavalry and horsemanship in the armed forces. The horse’s disciplined movement alongside the parade also reflects the precision, training and coordination expected of cadets on the parade ground.