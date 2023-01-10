Hope for revision in CGHS rates by February-end: Pune hospitals association chief

Existing rates to treat beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) are extremely low and time and we have been urging for a revision in rates, said Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital who took charge as president of the Association of Hospitals in Pune six months ago. “We are hoping for a revision in CGHS rates by February-end,” Dr Sale told The Indian Express in an interview. Excerpts:

What is the role of the Association of Hospitals in Pune?

The Association of Hospitals in Pune was set up in 2007 and has almost 39 hospitals as its members. Its aim is to ensure that all issues which are common to hospitals and nursing homes where healthcare services are provided are addressed jointly and unanimously. Common issues related to certain schemes which are applicable to private hospitals, including charitable trust hospitals, are laying down standards of competence and performance and resolving problems related to patient funding of beneficiaries of various Pune Municipal Corporation schemes. Association members also share their experiences in the field of hospital administration and unanimously decide on various preventive and curative aspects of healthcare and on setting up general standards of healthcare facilities.

What are the immediate concerns of the association?

At present, there is a need to revise the rates for treating beneficiaries at CGHS-empanelled hospitals. CGHS still follows the rates of 2014. We have been demanding a revision in rates and matters had come to such a state that most of our tertiary care hospitals empanelled with CGHS did not want to sign the agreement for another extension. However, we are now hoping that the rates will be revised by February-end. We are also in the process of demanding a similar rate revision to match other ‘A’ grade cities.

In the wake of the Covid surge in China and other countries, how prepared are private hospitals?

The Association of Hospitals in Pune is willing to cooperate and follow the guidelines of the government in strict consensus as and when required. Private hospitals have extended their full support and cooperation in case Covid-related exigencies arise.

As head of the association, what are the future plans during your tenure?

The president of the association has a three-year tenure. The aim will be to provide healthcare services to all and make the process transparent to the community as far as possible. We have also extended support to government agencies in the event of any outbreak of diseases, including Covid-19.