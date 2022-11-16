Hookah bar raided in Pune, sound system seized

444The Pune city police Tuesday raided an alleged illegal hookah bar at a hotel in Kondhwa and lodged an offence at the Kondhwa police station.

As per a press release issued by the police, staff from the social security cell of the Pune city police crime branch raided Silver Spoon hotel and seized hookah products worth Rs 4,800 and sound system worth Rs 2.85 lakh. The sound system allegedly played loud music causing noise pollution.

Meanwhile, the police also seized a sound system worth Rs 2.34 lakh from the 3 Musketeers hotel in Viman Nagar for playing loud music, the press release mentioned.