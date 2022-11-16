scorecardresearch
Hookah bar raided in Pune, sound system seized

Staff from the social security cell of the Pune city police crime branch raided Silver Spoon hotel in Kondhwa and seized hookah products worth Rs 4,800 and sound system worth Rs 2.85 lakh.

As per a press release issued by the police, staff from the social security cell of the Pune city police crime branch raided Silver Spoon hotel and seized hookah products worth Rs 4,800 and sound system worth Rs 2.85 lakh. The sound system allegedly played loud music causing noise pollution.

Meanwhile, the police also seized a sound system worth Rs 2.34 lakh from the 3 Musketeers hotel in Viman Nagar for playing loud music, the press release mentioned.

