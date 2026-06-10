Hooch tragedy: CID probes role of 20 more suspects with links in racket

Probe revealed that prime accused Vhankade allegedly procured the poisonous methanol through an online business-to-business platform after claiming to the supplier that it was required for manufacturing perfumes. (Source: Express Photo)

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the hooch tragedy in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in which 20 people were killed, said on Tuesday that it was probing the roles of 20 more suspects in the forward and back linkages of the racket in addition to the 11 who have been arrested till now.

The consumption of suspected methanol-laced illicit liquor has claimed 20 lives so far — 16 in the Phugewadi-Dapodi belt of Pimpri Chinchwad and four in Pune’s Hadapsar area. Separate cases have been registered at Dapodi and Hadapsar police stations under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act against those allegedly involved in the illicit liquor network.