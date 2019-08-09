Honeywell Center brings STEM education for girls

Written by Stuti Bafna

The Honeywell Center was inaugurated after collaborating with Avasara Leadership Institute, a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programme for girls in the age group of 11-18.

The programme was funded by Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), which allow 500 Avasara students with an experiential, project-based science curriculum.

“Gender inequality in education has an outsized defect on a girl’s ability to succeed or even pursue fundamental education beyond her adolescent years,” said Roopa Purushothaman, founder, Avasara Leadership Institute.

“Avasara Leadership Institute seeks out the brightest girls, creates pathways to success, and builds a network of opportunity around them,” she added.

The Avasara Leadership Institute claims to provide an innovative academic curriculum for girl students, that combined a strong emphasis on leadership.