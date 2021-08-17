‘Honey-trapping ring’ busted by Pune police; 19-year-old woman, 5 others arrested

The Pune City Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in honey trapping, in which targets were lured by a woman through social media contacts and were later looted after being threated with criminal cases. Sleuths from Kondhwa police station have arrested six persons in the gang, including a 19-year-old woman.

Investigators from Kondhwa police station were probing a case in which a 31-year-old builder from Panvel was allegedly lured by a woman who came in contact with him through a fake account on a social media platform. The woman who used a fake identity allegedly had physical relations with the builder. Later, three persons intercepted the builder’s car in Kondhwa area on August 7, assaulted him and threatened to file a rape case against him. The trio initially robbed him of cash of Rs 50,000 and later withdrew Rs 30,000 with his debit card. They continued threatening him and asking for Rs 5 lakh more. The builder later approached the police and a probe was launched.

Based on technical analysis, the investigation team initially received information that some of the suspects were holed up in a hotel at Bopdeo Ghat. The police initially detained a suspect identified as Ravindra Badar. The subsequent probe conducted by the police till the night of August 15 led police to arrest a total of six persons including a 19-year-old woman, who, as the probe later revealed, was the one who had come in contact with the builder with a changed identity.

Other than Badar who is 26, other arrested suspects have been identified as Sachin Bhatulkar (22), Anna Salunkhe (40), Amol Dhawale (32), Manthan Pawar (24) and the 19-year-old woman who hails from Akola district.

A police officer said the probe till now suggests that the same set of suspects may have been involved in several other cases of honey-trapping in the same manner. “In such cases, people do not come forward and report the matter to the police, primarily because of the nature of their involvement in the trap and the kind of threats that are issued by these criminals. We appeal to people to come forward if they have been cheated in this manner.”