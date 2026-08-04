Homoeopaths warn of hunger strike if Maharashtra Medical Council registration not initiated

Homoeopaths who have completed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) on Tuesday threatened to go on a hunger strike in the next eight days, if their registrations with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) are not initiated. At a press conference held in Pune, Dr Chandan Lokhande, coordinator of the Homeopathy Federation said that there were at least 10,000 practitioners who held the Bachelors of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) degree and completed CCMP. “As per the government rule these practitioners are required to be registered with the MMC,” Lokhande said.

He said a hunger strike will be launched at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan within the next eight days. Lokhande and others claimed the MMC deliberately delayed the registration process. Dr Sunil Jagtap (president, Doctors’ Cell, Nationalist Congress Party), Dr Rahul Kalbhor (coordinator, Homeopathic Federation), Dr Balkrishna Gaikwad (State President, CCMP Registered Homeopathic Doctors Association), Sandeep Butala (Head, Doctors’ Cell, Bharatiya Janata Party), and Dr Ajay Tayde (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) were present at the conference and said nearly 90 per cent of doctors providing healthcare services in tribal and remote regions, villages, and urban underprivileged areas are BHMS graduates. “Their services significantly reduce the burden on the public healthcare system. They also pointed out that the BHMS curriculum is largely comparable to the MBBS syllabus,” Dr Lokhande said.