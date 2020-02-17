Homeopathy helped me defeat cancer, says Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe

Sharad Ponkshe Sharad Ponkshe

Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe on Sunday said he has recovered from cancer after he switched from allopathic to homeopathic treatment.

“My condition had worsened after undergoing 12 chemotherapies. I developed Hepatitis B. My liver was damaged, my stomach and legs were swollen… I was in shock. Doctors at a hospital in Mumbai told me that there was no treatment for Hepatitis B,” he said, after inaugurating the ‘Search Homeopathy Clinic’ in Pimpri recently.

Narrating his experience with allopathy, Ponkshe said, “Each chemotherapy session cost me Rs 1 lakh. It is a very expensive treatment and beyond the reach of the common man. My health took a hit after every session. Instead of getting better through chemotherapy, I had to suffer a lot. My health went on deteriorating so much that I developed hepatitis B and the allopathic doctors threw up their hands.” However, said Ponkshe, his life changed for the better soon after he started taking homeopathic treatment. “One of my friends told me about homeopathy. I started homeopathy treatment with Dr Shailesh Deshpande on August 5 and by September 29, I was ready to perform on stage,” he said.

