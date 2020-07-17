Home isolation and plasma therapy process gain ground in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Home isolation process, the PCMC chief said, will reduce a huge load on civic resources. (Representational) Home isolation process, the PCMC chief said, will reduce a huge load on civic resources. (Representational)

EVEN as plasma therapy process has been started at civic-run YCM Hospital in Pimpri, after initial resistance to it, the home isolation process also seems to be gaining ground among Covid-19 patients in Pimpri-Chinchwad. In last three weeks, as many as 650 patients have been isolated at home. Thirteen patients, who were in a critical condition and given plasma therapy, have recovered.

“Of the 650 patients who have been home isolated, 250 have completed their home isolation process,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Thursday. Of the 3,500 active cases, nearly 20 per cent had opted for home isolation. “The home isolation process has found acceptance among people,” he said.

Patients with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic are isolated at home. Only those who have a separate a room, toilet and bathroom facility are allowed home isolation. Those living in single rooms in chawls or slums are barred from the process. Even co-morbid patients are not allowed to home isolate.

Civic health officials said initially, patients were insisting that they be admitted to the hospital. “This was out of fear. We explained and counselled them that though they have tested positive, they have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. We told them that even if they were isolated at home, they will be constantly monitored by us,” said a civic official.

Hardikar said such patients have to remain in isolation for 17 days. “… We will monitor them for 10 days and remaining seven days they have to do self-monitoring. ”

The PCMC chief said a 24 X 7 call centre has been set up at the civic headquarters in Pimpri. “We have appointed a 10-member staff to track the patients. They call up such patients twice a day…,” he said.

The PCMC chief also said the plasma therapy process has been started at the civic-run YCM Hospital, where so far 13 patients, whose condition had turned serious, have recovered. “Plasma therapy has been initiated following directives from the state government,” he said.

Profeddor Pravin Soni, in-charge of department of medicine, said, “All the 13 patients were on non-invasive ventilators. They were given the plasma, which was from Covid-19 patients who have recovered. Once the patient recovers, she develops antibodies. When such recovered patients donate blood, the plasma is separated from their blood and stored. The plasma is separated through a plasma separator. The recovered patient’s consent is taken for blood donation..,” he said.

Professor Soni said plasma therapy has its own risks and needs careful administeration and monitoring. “Within 24-48 hours, we get to know if there is any improvement in the patient’s condition… as per my information, the therapy has also claimed 4-5 lives,” he said.

