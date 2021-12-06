Homage paid to ’71 martyrs on Navy Day

Navy Day was marked at INS Shivaji on Saturday with a number of activities on the theme of Navy Week 2021: ‘Indian Navy: Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive.’

On the occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was led by Commodore Arvind Rawal, Commanding Officer INS Shivaji and Station Commander Lonavala, at the War Memorial to pay homage to the officers and sailors of the Indian Navy who laid down their lives for the nation in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

Later in the evening, martial tunes were played by the INS Shivaji Band. This was followed by the Naval ensign being lowered at the ‘Sunset Ceremony’, which was attended by an audience comprising 600 persons, including station personnel and parents of Sea Cadet Corps cadets. During the Beating Retreat ceremony, INS Shivaji Band regaled the audience with performances symbolising the Indian Navy and its collective identity.

The ‘Continuity Drill’ showcasing adept handling of weapons involving complicated and daring manoeuvres by the Naval personnel left the audience spellbound.

The Sea Cadet Corps, comprising school children in the age group of 11-14 years, performed the ‘Hornpipe Dance’, which imitates the life of a sailor and their duties aboard ships, and ‘Cane Drill’ that was executed with precision without any voice command.