Holistic approach to medical management need of hour: Jitendra Singh

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, said in Pune on Thursday that breaking the rural-urban divide and bringing in a more holistic approach to medical management are the need of the hour, while regretting the lack of accessibility to good research centres in the country.

The minister said that in contrast to other countries, central obesity was the problem of the Indian population, and we all need to act on it at the earliest.

“Diabetes is too serious to be left to the experts only… Telemedicine is a huge boost for the rural population, and our government has been striving hard to let each person have the benefit of it at an affordable cost,” he said.

He made the remarks while speaking at the National Conference on Research at the Health and Biomedical Sciences.

He also inaugurated ‘SYMRESEARCH 2022’ at 5 pm on Thursday at the Symbiosis International University in Lavale, with the theme of the conference being “researching research”.

‘SYMRESEARCH 2022’ will focus on the national agenda of research in tune with international developments, and provide a framework for evidence-based research and research-based evidence for all.

Vidya Yeravdekar, pro chancellor of Symbiosis International University, said the Symbiosis’ vision was to make biomedical sciences and technology go hand in hand through common campus practice.

“We purposefully decided to keep the campuses of science and technology close to each other in a bid to let the benefits of science and technology help each other grow for the benefit of the people,” she said.

Professor (Dr) SB Mujumdar, chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), said that private and deemed universities get step-motherly treatment from the government, while providing grants to the beneficiaries.

Mujumdar also urged them to remove discrimination in grants between private and public universities at the conference.

“The main aim of the universities or colleges is to create and disseminate knowledge, and to perform that duty well, they need to be sustainable… Two things: education and health, are more important and will take India ahead in the long run, and we are proud that we are working in these domains,” said Mujumdar.

Rajni Gupte, vice-chancellor of Symbiosis International University, also delivered a vote of thanks during the event.