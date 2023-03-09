scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Special drive against drunk driving during Holi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 66 booked

Officials from Pimpri--Chinchwad police said that considering the possibility of many people consuming alcohol and driving vehicles during Holi celebrations, Police Commissioner Vinoykumar Choubey had ordered the special drive.

Holi celebrations in Pune on March 7. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
Listen to this article
Special drive against drunk driving during Holi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 66 booked
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In a special drive against drunk driving during Holi celebrations, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked 66 people Tuesday (March 7).

Officials from Pimpri–Chinchwad police said that considering the possibility of many people consuming alcohol and driving vehicles during Holi celebrations, Police Commissioner Vinoykumar Choubey had ordered the special drive.

Dedicated staff from each traffic division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police were deployed with breath analysers throughout the jurisdiction.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satish Mane said, “Those booked have been directed to appear before designated court and we will soon file individual chargesheets in all these cases.”

In pictures |In pictures: Kolkata’s Burrabazar celebrates Rolls Royce Holi

ACP Mane added that the police would continue to take action against drunk driving as part of the routine and surprise checks.

People caught driving under the influence of alcohol have been booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, which pertains to driving by a drunk person or a person under the influence of drugs.

Drivers having alcohol levels exceeding 30 milligrams per 100 ml of blood detected in a test by a breath analyser or are under the influence of a drug to such an extent as to be incapable of exercising proper control over the vehicle are booked.

Also Read
Pune men making 'reels' on bike fatally knock down woman scooterist, arre...
‘Appropriate...aimed at particular group’: Sanjay Raut refuses to withdra...
Pune Metro, Pune metro rail project, Narendra Modi, Ruby Hall Clinic station, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairs
Year after inauguration by PM, Pune Metro awaits extension of service
Sanjay Raut may return to jail, hints Maharashtra minister; MP lashes out...
Advertisement

For the first offence, the provision attracts punishment of imprisonment for up to six months or with a fine or both. For the second or subsequent offence, if committed within three years of the commission of the previous similar crime, imprisonment may go up to two years or a fine or both.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 10:45 IST
Next Story

Couple, daughters arrested for murder of Pune land dealer

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close