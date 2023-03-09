Special drive against drunk driving during Holi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 66 booked

In a special drive against drunk driving during Holi celebrations, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked 66 people Tuesday (March 7).

Officials from Pimpri–Chinchwad police said that considering the possibility of many people consuming alcohol and driving vehicles during Holi celebrations, Police Commissioner Vinoykumar Choubey had ordered the special drive.

Dedicated staff from each traffic division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police were deployed with breath analysers throughout the jurisdiction.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satish Mane said, “Those booked have been directed to appear before designated court and we will soon file individual chargesheets in all these cases.”

ACP Mane added that the police would continue to take action against drunk driving as part of the routine and surprise checks.

People caught driving under the influence of alcohol have been booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, which pertains to driving by a drunk person or a person under the influence of drugs.

Drivers having alcohol levels exceeding 30 milligrams per 100 ml of blood detected in a test by a breath analyser or are under the influence of a drug to such an extent as to be incapable of exercising proper control over the vehicle are booked.

For the first offence, the provision attracts punishment of imprisonment for up to six months or with a fine or both. For the second or subsequent offence, if committed within three years of the commission of the previous similar crime, imprisonment may go up to two years or a fine or both.