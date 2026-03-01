Ahead of Holi, Pune Rural Police seize 478 kg marijuana worth Rs 2.39 crore in Baramati

On reaching the location, officers found the area to be open, isolated and situated in an agricultural zone. (File photo)

In a major drug bust ahead of Holi, the Pune Rural Police seized 478.950 kg of marijuana concealed in 465 adhesive-taped packets and hidden inside empty water drums abandoned on a farm in Baramati. Police suspect the consignment was stockpiled to cater to increased demand for narcotics during the festival period.

According to the police, on Saturday evening, Baramati police received specific information from a confidential informant that two plastic drums containing marijuana had been kept in an agricultural field at Jaloche, Pimpali Road in Baramati. A police team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

On reaching the location, officers found the area to be open, isolated and situated in an agricultural zone. Two white plastic drums of 1,500-litre capacity were found locked with latches and steel padlocks. Police said a strong smell resembling marijuana was emanating from the drums. A spot panchnama was conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer and government panch witnesses.