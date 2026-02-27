Holi 2026: Special anti-adulteration drive for festive foods in Pune after FSSAI order

The FSSAI directive notes that seasonal demand for items such as khoya, paneer, ghee, sweets, namkeen, papad, fryums, and edible oils often leads to economically motivated adulteration, posing serious public health risks and eroding consumer trust. (Representative Image)

Written by Neha Rathod

Food safety officials in Pune have launched a special drive in local markets and sweet shops ahead of Holi to detect food adulteration.

This development came after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directed all states and Union Territories, including Maharashtra, to carry out a special festive food safety drive to prevent adulteration of commonly consumed Holi food items.

In an official communication dated February 19, 2026, FSSAI has asked state food safety commissioners and regional directors to intensify inspections and sampling of sweets, snacks, edible oils, ghee, milk, and milk products during the festive period, citing a surge in demand and heightened risk of adulteration.