Hold Ramzan prayers at home, celebrate in a simple manner: PMC

(Express file photo/Ashish Kale)

Continuing with its appeal to not celebrate festivals in a grand manner due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, the PMC on Saturday urged people to hold their Ramzan prayers at home and not gather at mosques or open places.

The PMC said Ramzan should be celebrated in a simple manner and people must not gather at public places. Local police and civic administration have been directed to ensure that there are no gatherings in their jurisdictions during Ramzan.

The state government has shut all religious places. So functions can only be held online. There should be no food stalls on footpaths and people should not move around the city without a valid reason, the PMC said.

The civic administration has also banned processions or religious, cultural or social functions during Ramzan, said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar in his order, while appealing to religious leaders, social workers, and political leaders to raise awareness among people.