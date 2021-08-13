Hold Independence Day events throughout year: Opposition parties to BJP

IN A bid to highlight the contribution of Pune city and its freedom fighters, the Opposition Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and the MNS have jointly urged the BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to hold mega events throughout the year, starting from this Independence Day, as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Independence.

“The platinum jubilee of Indian Independence should be celebrated from August 15 till Independence Day next year. On August 9, 1942, Mahatma Gandhi started the Quit India movement. He warned the British of non-cooperation and the movement gained momentum. Many freedom fighters from the city participated in the struggle. A lot of places of the city hold significance in terms of the freedom struggle,” said Congress leader Ulhas Bagul, NCP leader Dipali Dhumal, Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar and Sainath Babar of the MNS in the resolution tabled in the civic standing committee.

The platinum jubilee year of Independence could be celebrated in Pune along with various organisations, the leaders said, adding that multiple events should be held throughout the year with the funds allocated for cultural programs.

The functions should include observing Krantikari Din on March 23 and June 22 to commemorate freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Chaphekar brothers respectively, beautifying the memorial of freedom fighter Pandurang Karnik at Faraskhana, holding photo exhibition of freedom fighters, putting up thanksgiving boards on the houses of freedom fighters, holding function to remember Narayan Dabhade, arranging film festival on the freedom movement and organising one-act competition, heritage walks and events at prominent places like the Aga Khan Palace, Yerawada Jail, Ganeshkhind Road, Vasudeo Balwant Phadke Memorial and Kesari Wada.

The leaders also suggested that a figurine of Mahatma Gandhi and books should be given to 75 organisations in the city besides holding other events.