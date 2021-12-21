Hockey: Rupinder brace ends Maharashtra hopes

Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will clash in the final of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Tuesday.

In the semi-finals, 2015 runners-up Uttar Pradesh pipped 2011 runners-up Karnataka 2-1, while five-time finalist Punjab led by a brace by Rupinder Pal Singh put aside Maharashtra 3-0 to make their sixth final.

Maharashtra began on a dominating note forcing three penalty corners but found Punjab goalkeeper Kamalbir Singh standing in the way.

At the other end, Punjab had their share of exchanges and forced two penalty corners. Olympian Rupinder Pal Singh found Maharashtra goalkeeper Akash Chikte read his low drive to the right and stop the first, but then a variation from Rupinder (28th) who pushed uppishly resulted in a 1-0.

At half time, Punjab led 1-0.

On the changeover, Punjab had Sudarshan Singh (39th) push home from close to make it 2-0. Seven minutes later, Punjab was awarded a penalty stroke which Rupinder (46th) scored with a neat push.

Earlier, in the first semi-final, Uttar Pradesh was off to a quick start scoring inside the first five minutes when a Mohd Amir Khan (4th) deflection from close caught Karnataka goalkeeper Somanna Sharath KP off guard.

Karnataka had hardly settled down but found themselves 0-2 in arrears when Vishal Singh (8th) sounded the boards off a penalty corner.

Karnataka pushed hard for the equaliser but did not manage to make the breakthrough.

It was not until mid-way into the second quarter that Mohd Raheel (22nd) gave the southern side the much-needed goal. The goal came off a penalty stroke which came off the first penalty corner they forced.

At the end of the first half, Uttar Pradesh led 1-0.

Uttar Pradesh skipper Vivek said, “So far, we have taken one game at a time and that’s played well with us. We want to extend this momentum into the final. I must single out our goalkeeper (Ayush Dwivedi) who stood like a rock and gave us confidence.”

On the final, he said, “We would like to complete our journey in Pune with the gold, something that Uttar Pradesh fell short of by losing the summit clash back then.”

RESULTS

SF-1: Hockey Uttar Pradesh: 2 (Mohd Amir Khan 4th; Vishal Singh 8th) bt Hockey Karnataka: 1 (Mohd Raheel 22nd). HT: 2-1

SF-2: Hockey Punjab: 3 (Rupinder Pal Singh 28th, 46th; Sudarshan Singh 39th) bt Hockey Maharashtra: 0. HT: 1-0