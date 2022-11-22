scorecardresearch
Hockey: Loyola High School to face St Josephs in U-14, U-17 finals

The Ex-Loyola Students Network (ELAN) and Loyola High School, Pune conducted the tournament. Both teams won contrasting encounters in the semi-finals to make it to the final to be held on Tuesday.

The hockey matches were played at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehru Nagar-Pimpri on Monday.

Loyola High School and St Joseph’s Boys High School are lined up for a possible double crown after entering the finals of the Under-14 and U-17 sections in the 2nd Father Schoch Memorial Inter-School Hockey tournament. The hockey matches were played at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehru Nagar-Pimpri on Monday. The Ex-Loyola Students Network (ELAN) and Loyola High School, Pune conducted the tournament. Both teams won contrasting encounters in the semi-finals to make it to the final to be held on Tuesday.

In the Under-14 section, Loyola High School overcame St Patrick’s High School 1-0, by Vedanshu Desale’s penalty conversion (43rd). Meanwhile, St Joseph’s Boys High School defeated Jyoti English School 14-0 in a one-sided encounter. The highlight of the match included a four-goal feat by Neelkanth Devale (22nd, 34th, 40th, 48th) and three goals by Darshan Rathod (1st, 17th, 49th).

Later, in the Under-17 section, St Joseph’s and Loyola High School scored seven goals in their wins. Loyola High School had Ayan Pagedar’s five goals in their 7-3 win over Modern High School. In the other semi-final, St Joseph’s Boys High School put across a 7-0 win against St Ursula’s High School that included a four-goal effort by Ajinkya Naiknaware.

