Hoax call about ploy to kill PM, trigger blasts in Mumbai

PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD police arrested an IT professional for making a hoax call to the police control room about bombs being assembled in an apartment above him, which will be used to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trigger blasts in Mumbai.

On October 3, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police control room received a call from a resident of a housing society in the Dehu Road area. “The caller said he has information that bombs were being assembled in the flat above his and the devices were to be used to kill PM Modi and trigger blasts in Mumbai. A police team went to the building and found a family staying in the flat in question but there was no suspicious activity. The man denied having made the call and manhandled the personnel who questioned him,” said an officer from Dehu Road police station.

“A preliminary probe suggests that he was suffering from depression and was being treated for it. We have arrested him and he has been remanded to judicial custody,” the officer added.