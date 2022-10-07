scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Hoax call about ploy to kill PM, trigger blasts in Mumbai

"The caller said he has information that bombs were being assembled in the flat above his and the devices were to be used to kill PM Modi and trigger blasts in Mumbai. A police team went to the building and found a family staying in the flat in question but there was no suspicious activity. The man denied having made the call and manhandled the personnel who questioned him," said an officer from Dehu Road police station.

PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD police arrested an IT professional for making a hoax call to the police control room about bombs being assembled in an apartment above him, which will be used to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trigger blasts in Mumbai.

On October 3, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police control room received a call from a resident of a housing society in the Dehu Road area. “The caller said he has information that bombs were being assembled in the flat above his and the devices were to be used to kill PM Modi and trigger blasts in Mumbai. A police team went to the building and found a family staying in the flat in question but there was no suspicious activity. The man denied having made the call and manhandled the personnel who questioned him,” said an officer from Dehu Road police station.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 03:25:08 am
