scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Hoax bomb alert at Pune Google office; man apprehended in Hyderabad

An overnight search was conducted at the Google office located on the 11th floor of the multi-storeyed commercial complex in Mundhwa, officers added. Teams from the BDDS, dog squad and the local police station were deployed for the sweep.

Teams from Pune police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the office of Google at a commercial complex. (File Representational)
Listen to this article
Hoax bomb alert at Pune Google office; man apprehended in Hyderabad
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Teams from Pune police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the office of Google at a commercial complex late on Sunday night after a call was received about a suspected explosive device at the location. Officers said a man was later nabbed in Hyderabad for making the call which turned out to be a hoax.

An overnight search was conducted at the Google office located on the 11th floor of the multi-storeyed commercial complex in Mundhwa, officers added. Teams from the BDDS, dog squad and the local police station were deployed for the sweep.

The Pune police said the search was launched after they received a call in this regard from the Google office in Mumbai. “A call was made to the Google office in Mumbai from a Hyderabad number. The caller said there was an explosive device at the Google office in Pune. The Mumbai office informed the Pune police about the call,” said Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr.

More from Pune

He added, “An overnight search, supervised by senior officials, was conducted by multiple teams. The call turned out to be a hoax as nothing was found in the thorough search. Meanwhile, a person has been apprehended in Hyderabad for making the call. An investigation is underway.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
MeitY may soon integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key government schemes
MeitY may soon integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key government schemes

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 11:11 IST
Next Story

Books worth Rs 25 crore sold at Kolkata book fair, 26 lakh people visited

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close