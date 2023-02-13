Hoax bomb alert at Pune Google office; man apprehended in Hyderabad

Teams from Pune police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the office of Google at a commercial complex late on Sunday night after a call was received about a suspected explosive device at the location. Officers said a man was later nabbed in Hyderabad for making the call which turned out to be a hoax.

An overnight search was conducted at the Google office located on the 11th floor of the multi-storeyed commercial complex in Mundhwa, officers added. Teams from the BDDS, dog squad and the local police station were deployed for the sweep.

The Pune police said the search was launched after they received a call in this regard from the Google office in Mumbai. “A call was made to the Google office in Mumbai from a Hyderabad number. The caller said there was an explosive device at the Google office in Pune. The Mumbai office informed the Pune police about the call,” said Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr.

He added, “An overnight search, supervised by senior officials, was conducted by multiple teams. The call turned out to be a hoax as nothing was found in the thorough search. Meanwhile, a person has been apprehended in Hyderabad for making the call. An investigation is underway.”