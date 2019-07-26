Hitesh Mulchandani murder: Two remanded in police custody till July 30, search on for 3 others

The Pune City Police Crime Branch arrested two persons on wednesday night in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Hitesh Govardhan Mulchandani, a resident of Pimpri Camp.

Advertising

The two accused have been identified as Akshay Sanjay Bhosale alias Linga (25), a resident of Old Sangvi, and Yogesh alias Langda Vitthal Topmpe (30), a resident of Pimple Gurav. Police said both have past criminal records.

Mulchandani was allegedly abducted in a four-wheeler by five persons, who later murdered him with sharp weapons following a petty quarrel over urinating outside the Kunal Bar and Restaurant in Pimpri in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rohit Kishor Sukheja (26), owner of the Kunal Bar and Restaurant, had lodged the FIR in the case at Pimpri police station.

Advertising

Police had then booked five persons in the case, including Amin Firoz Khan of Mominpura, Ganj Peth, Shahbaz Siraj Quresh of Kasarwadi, Arbaz Shaikh of Khadki, Akshay Bhosale and one Langda, resident of Sangvi. All were booked under sections 302, 364, 326, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Pune City police Crime Branch initiated a parallel investigation into the case as some of the accused were found to be criminals on the record of Khadaki police station.

Acting on a tip-off to police constable Raju Mache, a Crime Branch team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhanupratap Barge, Senior Inspector Anjum Bagwan, Police Sub-inspector Vijay Zanjad, laid a trap and nabbed Bhosale and Tompe alias Langda from Aundh Road on Wednesday night.

The duo was produced before a court in Pimpri on Thursday. “The court remanded the two accused to police custody till July 30 for further investigation,” said Police Inspector Rangnath Unde of Pimpri police station, who is the investigating officer in the case.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri Chinchwad police and Pune City police are searching for the remaining three accused involved in the murder.

Mulchandani was a friend of Lakhan Sukheja, who is the cousin of Rohit Sukheja, complainant in the case. Mulchandani had gone to Rohit’s Kunal Bar and Restaurant with a friend.

Around 2 am on Tuesday, accused Amin Khan came to the bar for buying liquor. Khan then went out and was urinating near the gate of the hotel. So one Sahil Lalwani asked him not to urinate at the spot. Khan got angry and he, along with his four accomplices, abused Lalwani and then attacked another person Kailas Patil by breaking a beer bottle on his head. Patil was left injured in the incident.

The assailants then went berserk and they allegedly thrashed Mulchandani, forced him to sit in their four-wheeler and attacked him with sharp weapons. Then they threw him out on the Gandhi Nagar Road behind the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, on receiving information about the incident from Mulchandani’s friend, a team of Pimpri police initiated probe. They found Mulchandani’s body around 5 pm.

Interrogation of the arrested accused Bhosale and Tompe revealed that the four-wheeler used in the crime was stolen from Sanvi area. They had dumped it later on Aundh Road after committing the murder.

Advertising

The incident had sparked major unrest in Pimpri-Chinchwad area, particularly among the Sindhi community and traders, who kept their operations closed on Wednesday and staged protests on Thursday to condemn the murder. Also, Sindhi community members gave a letter to Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner R K Padmanabhan, demanding stern action against the accused.