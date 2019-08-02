Hitesh Mulchandani murder: Five in custody, Pune cops hunt for sixth accused

Over a week after 24-year-old Hitesh Mulchandani was brutally murdered in Pimpri, police have arrested three persons and detained two minors in connection with the case, while search is on for one more accused wanted for the crime.

Mulchandani was abducted, attacked with sharp weapons and murdered over a petty argument that took place outside Kunal Bar and Restaurant at Radhika Chowk in Pimpri in the early hours of July 23.

Rohit Sukheja (26), owner of Kunal Bar and Restaurant, had lodged the first information report in this case at the Pimpri police station. Pune City Police have booked the five accused in the case under sections 302, 364, 326, 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to kidnapping, murder and breach of peace.

The Crime Branch of Pune Police made its first breakthrough in the case with the arrest of two of the accused, Akshay Sanjay Bhosale alias Linga (25) and Yogesh alias Langda Vitthal Topmpe (30). Both of them have criminal records.

Within days of the first arrest, police detained a 17-year-old boy and another minor, and arrested a third accused Arbaz Munna Shaikh (20).

“The probe has revealed the involvement of six persons in the murder. Five persons, including two minors, have been nabbed. The three arrested accused are in our custody.

Search is for one more accused, who is an adult,” said Inspector Rangnath Unde of Pimpri police station.

What the argument was about

Mulchandani and Lakhan Sukheja, who is the cousin of Kunal Bar and Restaurant’s owner Rohit Sukheja, were friends. Mulchandani had gone to the outlet with a friend and, at the same time, the 17-year-old accused had also come to the bar to purchase alcohol, said police. After he left, he started relieving himself near the gate of the bar. When one Sahil Lalwani asked him not to urinate at the spot, he got angry, said police. His accomplices allegedly abused Lalwani and hit Kailas Patil, a hotel staffer, on the head with a beer bottle. Patil sustained injuries in the incident.

The accused then allegedly thrashed Mulchandani, forced him to sit in their four-wheeler and attacked him with sharp weapons. After the youth died in the attack, the accused allegedly threw his body out on Gandhi Nagar Road, near the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.