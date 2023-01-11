History-sheeter steals ornaments worth Rs 37 lakh to buy new house, arrested

The Pune city police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing ornaments worth Rs 37 lakh from an apartment in the Kondhwa area to purchase a new house for his family.

The police identified the accused as Mallappa Hosmani, 31, a resident of Ambegaon Budruk. They said he stole gold and diamond ornaments costing Rs 37,30,300 from the house on December 25 when the family had gone out for Christmas celebrations.

The police registered a case at the Kondhwa police station and crime branch sleuths initiated a parallel investigation following the family’s complaint.

The police checked the history-sheeters list and the videos captured by CCTV cameras at different locations. They found the two-wheeler used in the theft belonged to Hosmani, who was earlier booked in theft cases lodged at Loni Kalbhor, Hinjewadi and Chandan Nagar police stations.

A team headed by inspector Ulhad Kadam nabbed Hosmani Monday. The police recovered all the ornaments he had stolen during the theft at Kondhwa, stated a press release issued by the crime branch.