History-sheeter murdered, hunt on for woman and two men: Pune police

A 33-year-old history-sheeter was killed after he was attacked multiple times with a sharp weapon in Lohegaon area of Pune on Saturday night. The police are on the look out for a woman and two men, suspected to be involved in the case.

The deceased was identified as Sumit Jagtap (33), a resident of Lohegaon, who was booked in the past by police on charges of assault and terrorising people. The incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday.

Police said that Jagtap was left bleeding to death and the three suspects fled the scene in a car. Senior inspector Gajanan Pawar, in-charge of Vimantal police station said, “Jagtap was attacked on face several times and is believed to have died on the spot before he could be taken to hospital. Primary probe suggests that attackers included a woman and two men. The woman and deceased knew each other from some time.”

