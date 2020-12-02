Pune: History-sheeter arrested, four pistols recovered from him

Picture used for representational purpose

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a history-sheeter, Rupesh alias Santosh Suresh Patil (28), and recovered a number of firearms from his possession.

Police arrested him on Tuesday evening from Bhosari area and during searches, as many as three country-made pistols with magazines, one country-made katta (gun) and four live cartridges were recovered from him.

According to police, Patil allegedly wanted to sell the firearms to other criminals.

Assistant Police Inspector Siddheshwar Kailase, the investigating officer of the case, said Savant has a criminal record. He was arrested in December last year in connection with a similar case of arms possession.

After being released on bail, he allegedly started dealing in firearms again. Police said he has also been arrested multiple times in the past in connection to serious offences such as murder and attempt to murder.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd