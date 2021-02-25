scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
History-sheeter, aides held for intimidating shopkeepers, dancing with sharp weapons after committing robbery

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 25, 2021 1:18:27 am
POLICE ARRESTED a history-sheeter and his aides for allegedly terrifying people by waving sharp weapons and dancing in groups after robbing a person at Narhe last week. A video of this incident has reportedly gone viral on social media.

Police identified the accused as Roshan Dayanand Lokhande (21), a resident of Manaji Nagar in Narhe.

According to police, Lokhande and his aides robbed a man by pointing a sharp weapon at him near Bhumkar Bridge at Narhe around 10.30 pm on February 18.

Police said after that Lokhande and a group of about 15 youngsters forced local shop owners to shut down. Brandishing sharp weapons, Lokhande and his aides, who were carrying wooden sticks, started dancing on the spot, police added.

A case was registered on Wednesday at Sinhagad police station against Lokhande and his aides under sections 395, 188, 269, 270, 141, 142, 143, 144, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

Police issued a press release stating that eight persons, including Lokhande and his aides, had been arrested in this case so far. It is also stated that Lokhande committed the robbery and started dancing holding a sharp weapon in Narhe area despite being externed from city limits due to his criminal activities.

Police said the process of invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against Lokande and his group members had been initiated.

