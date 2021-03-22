History-sheeter, aide arrested for robbery and murder of man found dead in a canal

Police confirmed that these two persons were history-sheeter Sutar and his accomplice Pawale. (Representational)

Pune City Police have arrested a history-sheeter and his accomplice in connection with the murder of 45-year-old Rahul Shrikrushna Nene, who was found dead in a canal at Shinde Vasti in Hadapasar on March 15.

Police have identified the accused as Satosh Sanjay Surat (26) and Milind Sonba Pawale (29), both residents of Wadgaon Dhayari in Sinhagad Road area.

Police said that Nene’s body was found around 12.30 pm on March 15. Postmortem report revealed that he was murdered with a sharp weapon. An offence of murder was then lodged at the Hadapsar police station and a team led by Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Kadam initiated investigation.

Probe revealed that Nene was a resident of Sadashiv Peth, but was staying away from his family members. During further investigation, police confirmed that Shinde had been living in Wadgaon Dhayari, but he had not been seen after March 13. Police teams spoke to several persons residing near the canal, from Hadapsar to Parvati area, and also collected videos captured by CCTV cameras in Sinhagad Road area.

CCTV footage revealed that Nene was seen riding pillion on a two-wheeler, along with the motorist and the second pillion rider, and going through Santosh Hall to Rajaram bridge on Sinhagad road.

Police confirmed that these two persons were history-sheeter Sutar and his accomplice Pawale. The duo had allegedly thrashed Nene and robbed cash of Rs 300 from him. They allegedly took him to an ATM near Dandekar bridge and used his card to withdraw Rs 11,100 in two transactions.

Fearing that Nene would file a police complaint against them, the two men allegedly stoned him to death behind a temple in Parvati area and threw his body in a canal, stated a police press release.

