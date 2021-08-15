History can’t be learnt unless you have a passion for it: Babasaheb Purandare

“I was attracted towards the history of Shivaji Maharaj because of my father. My friends helped in developing the passion. History can’t be learnt unless you have a passion for it. Whatever I have done towards taking the history of Shivaji to the people has happened very easily because of this passion. I am an ardent worshipper of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His intelligence, work and prowess have always stunned me. His efforts towards the creation of Swarajya or self-government were important,” said writer Babasaheb Purandare in Pune on Saturday.

Purandare, who was speaking during a grand felicitation event organised to mark his birth centenary year, said with the kind of love and affection showered by the people of Maharashtra, he wishes to be reborn here again.

He added, “You should love everybody. Life should be spent with wit and by taking things lightly. We should spread love to others, without any hatred and jealousy.”

Purandare, a celebrated author and theatre personality who is known for his scholarly work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was felicitated by singer Asha Bhosle. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, eminent historian Gajanan Mehendale and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar were guests of honour at the event.

Jeevangani, Jaysatya Charitable Trust and Swargandhar had jointly organised the event in the presence of eminent personalities from across fields.

Asha Bhosle said, “… His scholarly work related to the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahararaji is unprecedented. Babasaheb taught me a lot and I am indebted towards him. If I get an opportunity to live for 50 more years, I would like to share 25 years of that with Babasaheb”.

Raj Thackeray said, “Babasaheb presented Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history in a very simple, lovable style and language without adding any fiction to it. His style of storytelling took history to the homes and minds of people, not only in Maharashtra but across the globe. He is a historian, a true history researcher and has put in lot of effort to teach it in very simple language…”.