‘Historic’ year-end: Pune sees warmest December since 1970

While most of north India is going through unusually cold winters, Pune just recorded the warmest December in 50 years. This December was largely devoid of early morning chill, fog and cold winds during day time. The lowest that the mercury levels dropped to, in the month gone by, was 13.7 degrees Celsius, recorded on December 19.

According to temperature records maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), December in Pune has always been cooler and the lowest minimum temperatures recorded in the month have ranged from as low as 3.6 degrees Celsius (1970) to 10.9 degrees Celsius (2007).

According to IMD records, in the last five decades, only on two occasions has the minimum temperature of Pune remained higher than 10 degrees Celsius — 10.9 degrees Celsius (on December 7, 2007) and 10 degrees Celsius (December 26 and 27, 1979). Pune recorded its coldest day ever in December 1968, when the temperature dropped to 3.3 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD scientists, this year saw very little penetration of cold winds from the northern plains, which are one of the main contributors for the fall in temperatures over Maharashtra. “This year, the prolonged presence of an anti-cyclone system over north India prevented the cold winds from entering regions along central India and southwards. Besides, there was continuous inflow of moisture-laden winds both from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which kept the temperatures higher than normal,” said an IMD official.

Decadal variations in terms of warming, too, are clearly visible, with the lowest minimum temperatures showing a gradual increase in the recent decades. Significantly, the rise in minimum temperatures was noted post-1990s, in line with global and national trends linked to industrialisation.

And while Christmas and chill are synonymous, the festival in Pune this year saw one of the warmest days in recent years. The night temperature recorded on December 25 was 19.5 degrees Celsius, making it only the second warmest Christmas since 1970. Christmas in Pune was the warmest ever in 1983, when the mercury soared to 19.6 degrees Celsius in the night.

IMD records show that December was equally warm for Kolhapur and Solapur, among other cities in central Maharashtra, where the minimum temperature recorded was 17.6 degrees Celsius.

